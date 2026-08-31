Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 31

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,56,850 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,42,190 per kg around 6.30 am on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24k gold was at Rs 1,56,850 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,43,779 per 10gm. The yellow metal lost a little over 4% over a week; however, it remained up by 50.7% over a year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,56,650 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,56,290 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,57,020 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,56,360 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,690 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,810 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,43,513; Delhi at Rs 1,43,266; Chennai at Rs 1,43,935; Kolkata at Rs 1,43,330; Bengaluru at Rs 1,43,633; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,43,743 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,42,190 per kg on Monday, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,24,026 per kg. Silver 999 fine has gained over 11% during the past month, while it gained almost 100% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,760 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,41,340 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,42,460 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,440 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,950 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,42,140 per kg

Also Read: Gold, Silver Brace For Fresh Swings Amid US Jobs Data, Iran Tensions: Analysts

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