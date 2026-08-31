Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of Aug 31

Purple Style Labs IPO is set to open for subscription on Aug. 31, with the Rs 680 crore issue attracting investor attention ahead of its launch. The latest grey market premium indicates a modest premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 575.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today

With a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 28 (recorded as of 7:30 a.m.) over the upper price band of Rs 575, Purple Style Labs IPO is estimated to list at around Rs 603 per share, implying a 4.87% premium.

Purple Style Labs IPO Details

The Purple Style Labs IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.18 crore equity shares worth Rs 680 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

The total issue size stands at Rs 680 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 546-Rs 575 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 26 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,950 at the upper end of the price band.

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Axis Capital Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 3, 2026. Shares of Purple Style Labs are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 7, 2026.

Purple Style Labs Financial Performance

The company reported revenue growth in FY26 alongside higher net losses, with total income rising 15% year-on-year.

For FY26, Purple Style Labs reported:

Total income: Rs 567.07 crore, compared with Rs 494 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Net loss of Rs 285.40 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 188.38 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Rs 30.37 crore versus Rs 41.99 crore a year earlier

While revenue increased 15% in FY26, the company's net loss widened sharply and EBITDA declined from the previous year.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Investment in wholly owned subsidiary, PSL Retail, for expenditure towards lease liabilities of Experience Centres and back-end offices in India (Rs 371.13 crore).

Funding towards sales and marketing expenses (Rs 138.90 crore).

General corporate purposes.

What Does Purple Style Labs Do?

Incorporated in 2015, Mumbai-based Purple Style Labs runs Pernia's Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), a multi-brand luxury fashion platform with an international presence. The business offers a broad range of products spanning women's and men's fashion, jewellery, accessories and children's wear. It reaches customers through online channels as well as physical Experience Centres, with locations in markets such as London and New York.

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Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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