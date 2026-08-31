Augmont Enterprises IPO Listing Today: GMP Signals 36.80% Listing Gain; Check Estimated Share Price

Augmont Enterprises IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today stood at Rs 290, indicating an implied 36.80% premium over the upper price band of Rs 788. The shares will list on the NSE and BSE on Monday, Aug. 31.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 290 recorded at 7:30 a.m. today, and the upper price band of Rs 788, the estimated Augmont Enterprises IPO listing price is Rs 1,078 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 36.80% over the issue price.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Augmont Enterprises was oversubscribed 105.78 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 25.

The IPO received bids for 81,61,86,230 shares against 77,15,999 shares offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 226.96 times on the NSE platform. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 121.47 times. Retail investors booked their quota 30.98 times.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms DRHP: Mega IPO To Fund Rs 27,500 Crore Debt Repayment For RJIL

Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 27, 2026. Shares of Augmont Enterprises are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 31, 2026.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Details

The Augmont Enterprises IPO comprised:

Fresh issue: 78.68 lakh equity shares worth Rs 620 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 26.02 lakh equity shares worth Rs 205 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 825 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 750–Rs 788 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 19 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,972 at the upper end of the price band.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding future working capital requirements supporting inventory procurement, maintenance, and advance margin requirements (Rs 465 crore).

General corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Purple Style Labs Collects Rs 306 Crore From Anchor Investors; IPO To Open On Aug 31

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.