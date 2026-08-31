Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days

Banks in India will remain closed on up to 14 days in September 2026, including six weekend holidays and eight additional state-specific or other local closures. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, closures in September include Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and several regional festivals.

Bank holidays vary from state to state. Several closures are state-specific and depend on local festivals, while Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays are observed across the country.

Customers are advised to check the holiday list before planning their branch visit to avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure important banking tasks are completed on time.

September 2026 Bank Holidays

Total bank closure dates: 14

Weekend closures: 6

Additional/State-specific closures: 8

September 2026 Weekday Bank Holiday List

Date Day Holiday States/Centres Sept. 4 Friday Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada Sept. 11 Friday Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections Jaipur Sept. 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada Sept. 15 Tuesday Samvatsari/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Panaji Sept. 21 Monday Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram Sept. 22 Tuesday Karma Puja Ranchi Sept. 23 Wednesday Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday Jammu Sept. 25 Friday Indrajatra Gangtok

September 2026 Weekend Bank Holidays

Date Day Reason Sept. 6 Sunday Weekly holiday Sept. 12 Saturday Second Saturday Sept. 13 Sunday Weekly holiday Sept. 20 Sunday Weekly holiday Sept. 26 Saturday Fourth Saturday Sept. 27 Sunday Weekly holiday

While bank branches remain closed on holidays, customers can generally continue to use digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI. ATM services are also generally available on bank holidays.

ALSO READ: Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

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