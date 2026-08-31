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Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days

Banks will remain closed on 14 days in September 2026, with state-wise holidays for Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and other regional festivals.

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Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days
Several closures are state-specific and depend on local festivals.
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Banks in India will remain closed on up to 14 days in September 2026, including six weekend holidays and eight additional state-specific or other local closures. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, closures in September include Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and several regional festivals.

Bank holidays vary from state to state. Several closures are state-specific and depend on local festivals, while Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays are observed across the country.

Customers are advised to check the holiday list before planning their branch visit to avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure important banking tasks are completed on time.

September 2026 Bank Holidays

  • Total bank closure dates: 14
  • Weekend closures: 6
  • Additional/State-specific closures: 8

September 2026 Weekday Bank Holiday List

DateDayHolidayStates/Centres
Sept. 4FridayJanmashtami/Krishna JayanthiAhmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada
Sept. 11FridayJaipur Municipal Corporation electionsJaipur
Sept. 14MondayGanesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/HartalikaBelapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada
Sept. 15TuesdaySamvatsari/Nuakhai/Ganesh ChaturthiAhmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Panaji
Sept. 21MondayJanmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru SamadhiGuwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
Sept. 22TuesdayKarma PujaRanchi
Sept. 23WednesdayMaharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthdayJammu
Sept. 25FridayIndrajatraGangtok

September 2026 Weekend Bank Holidays

DateDayReason
Sept. 6SundayWeekly holiday
Sept. 12SaturdaySecond Saturday
Sept. 13SundayWeekly holiday
Sept. 20SundayWeekly holiday
Sept. 26SaturdayFourth Saturday
Sept. 27SundayWeekly holiday

While bank branches remain closed on holidays, customers can generally continue to use digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI. ATM services are also generally available on bank holidays.

ALSO READ: Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

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