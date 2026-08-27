Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP, Listing Date

Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 27, after the Rs 825 crore issue was subscribed 105.78 times by the close of bidding. Investors can check their allotment status through BSE, NSE or MUFG Intime India.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check your status on BSE, NSE, and the registrar's website, along with other key details.

How To Check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Investors can check their allotment status on the BSE website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Page.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Augmont Enterprises Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Alternatively, you can check the status on the NSE website:

Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘AUGMONT' from the dropdown list.

from the dropdown list. Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

The issue's registrar, MUFG Intime India, also provides a facility to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit MUFG Intime India's IPO allotment page: MUFG Allotment Page

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Augmont Enterprises Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Augmont Enterprises Expected Listing Price, GMP

As of 8:00 a.m. on August 27, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Augmont Enterprises IPO is Rs 315. This suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 1,103 per share, a premium of 39.97% over the upper price band of Rs 788.

It's important to note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and subject to market fluctuations.

Applicants can check their Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Key Dates for Augmont Enterprises IPO

Allotment Finalisation: August 27

Refund Initiation & Demat Credit: August 28

Tentative Listing Date: August 31 (on BSE & NSE)

For investors who do not receive an allotment, the amount blocked during the application process is expected to be unblocked on August 28. Shares allotted to successful investors are also expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

What Happens Once IPO Allotment Status Is Finalised?

Once the Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment is finalised, successful applicants can expect the allotted shares to be credited to their demat accounts on August 28, 2026. For investors who do not receive an allotment, the amount blocked during the IPO application process will be released on the same day.

In case of a partial allotment, only the amount corresponding to the allotted shares will remain utilised, while the balance will be unblocked. After the allotment and credit process, investors can turn their attention to the company's listing and watch market sentiment for further cues.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Final Subscription Status

The Rs 825-crore IPO from Augmont Enterprises was subscribed 105.78 times on Tuesday.

Here is the category-wise subscription breakdown:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 226.96 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 121.47 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 30.98 times

Employee Reserved: 21.14 times

Augmont Enterprises IPO Details

The IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 825 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 620 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 26 lakh shares worth Rs 205 crore.

Augmont Enterprises IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share.

The lot size for an application was 19 shares.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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