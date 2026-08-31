Annu Projects IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The allotment status for the Annu Projects IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, Aug 31. The Rs 175.06 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 2.93 times, while the latest GMP indicates a modest or flat listing gain.

Applicants can check their Annu Projects IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Monday, Aug 31. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the next day, Sept 1.

How To Check Annu Projects IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Annu Projects Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How to check Annu Projects IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the registrar's IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘ANNU' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Annu Projects IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Annu Projects public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment page: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as Annu Projects Ltd. from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Annu Projects IPO GMP

The latest GMP for the Annu Projects IPO stood at Rs 0 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 99 (cap price + today's GMP) apiece, which means a flat listing is expected.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Annu Projects IPO Listing Date

Shares of Annu Projects IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 2.

Annu Projects IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO of Annu Projects has been subscribed 2.93 times on Aug. 28, on the fourth day of bidding.

QIBs: 1.72 times

NIIs: 3.55 times

RIIs: 2.68 times

Annu Projects IPO Details

The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 175.06 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares of Rs 175.06 crore.

Annu Projects IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The lot size for an application is 151 shares. This means retail investors are required to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,949 (based on the upper price band).

Also Read: Jio IPO, Expected To Be India's Biggest Public Issue, Gets SEBI Nod

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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