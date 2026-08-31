Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Remains Steady Despite Sunday Dip

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India within five days. The Yash-starrer saw an 8.5% drop in its daily collection but continued its strong run at the box office.

Here's a look at the latest box-office performance.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

The action thriller collected Rs 23.00 crore net in India on Day 5. This makes its India net collection, Rs 214.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 255.95 crore, as per figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has been seeing a decent response in international markets as well. The film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 5, taking its overseas gross to Rs 29.25 crore so far. With its India and international collections combined, the film has now grossed Rs 285.20 crore worldwide.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Sunday with Rs 14.50 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 6.40 crore. Telugu added Rs 1.40 crore, while Tamil contributed Rs 60 lakh. The Malayalam version earned Rs 10 lakh.

Box Office Run So Far

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened on a strong note with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. Collections then dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23.00 crore on Day 5.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 500-1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

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About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in post-independence Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The film explores crime, loyalty, violence, morality and redemption through the story of a gangster caught in a dangerous world.

Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair also feature in the film.

Toxic was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026, and received an A certificate from the CBFC.

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