Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Buy' On IndiGo; Why Its Next Growth Phase Could Be Less Turbulent

MOFSL On IndiGo: IndiGo has spent years building scale in India's skies. Motilal Oswal now believes the airline is entering a phase where international expansion, greater aircraft ownership and deeper integration across the aviation ecosystem could make earnings less volatile while opening a fresh leg of growth.

Analysts Sumant Kumar, Swapnil Upadhyay, Nirvik Saini and Yash Darak have reiterated their ‘Buy' rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, with a target price of Rs 6,580 per share, valuing the airline at 10x FY28E EBITDAR.

The brokerage's thesis goes beyond passenger growth. It argues that IndiGo's evolving business model could simultaneously expand its addressable market, improve its cost structure and reduce some of the volatility that has historically clouded reported earnings.

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The Next IndiGo Story Is Bigger Than Domestic Aviation

IndiGo already commands around 67% of India's domestic aviation market, giving it a powerful feeder network from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Motilal Oswal believes that network can now become the launchpad for a much larger international franchise.

India remains one of the most underpenetrated outbound travel markets, with passport penetration of around 9%, while rising middle-class incomes, a 35.4 million global diaspora and growing trade connectivity are expanding the opportunity.

IndiGo's fleet pipeline of more than 900 aircraft, including 60 A350s and 40 A321XLRs, could allow it to expand into long-haul markets and capture traffic that currently moves through Gulf hubs.

The brokerage believes these advantages could help IndiGo “emerge as a leading international carrier for Indian travelers.”

The Engine Deal Could Remove A Major Growth Constraint

IndiGo's agreement with CFM is another important piece of the long-term expansion story.

The partnership covers more than 1,000 LEAP engines for 510 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, along with long-term MRO and material support.

For Motilal Oswal, this is more than a conventional engine procurement arrangement. With engine shortages constraining aircraft utilisation globally, the agreement addresses three major bottlenecks — engine availability, maintenance capacity and spare-parts access.

With around 900 aircraft still to be delivered, the brokerage believes the partnership could provide greater certainty around fleet induction and aircraft availability.

In other words, the engine agreement could become a strategic enabler of IndiGo's next decade of expansion.

IndiGo Wants To Own More Of The Economics

The airline is also gradually moving away from its heavily leased fleet model.

Fleet ownership currently stands at around 22%, but Motilal Oswal expects that figure to rise to around 40% by FY30, supported by IndiGo's GIFT City leasing platform.

Greater ownership could allow the airline to internalise part of the economics otherwise captured by lessors, reduce recurring lease costs and lower exposure to foreign-exchange volatility.

Its Bengaluru MRO facility adds another layer to this strategy by bringing more aircraft maintenance capabilities in-house.

The brokerage believes the combination of higher ownership and MRO integration can become a structural margin and return lever, particularly when aircraft supply remains constrained.

The Earnings Picture May Get Cleaner

One of the less visible parts of the IndiGo story is its cash-generation ability.

Motilal Oswal believes the market continues to underestimate this because of the accounting volatility created by foreign-exchange movements.

Despite major forex-driven fluctuations in reported earnings, IndiGo generated around Rs 42,400 crore of cumulative FCFF, net of lease repayments, over the past five years.

The brokerage pointed out that a considerable portion of forex losses came from the revaluation of US dollar-denominated lease liabilities, rather than immediate cash outflows.

That distinction could become increasingly important as IndiGo changes its business model.

Higher fleet ownership, an increase in hedge coverage from around 15% to 33% and greater localisation of MRO capabilities could gradually narrow the gap between underlying cash generation and reported profitability.

Revenue, EBITDAR Growth Seen Accelerating

Taken together, Motilal Oswal sees IndiGo transitioning from a dominant domestic airline into a more integrated global aviation platform.

The brokerage expects the company to deliver 13% revenue CAGR and 47% EBITDAR CAGR over FY26-28.

International expansion is expected to drive the top line, while the CFM partnership could de-risk fleet induction. Greater aircraft ownership and MRO integration could improve the economics of the business, while strong free cash flow provides funding for the transition.

That said, the broader thesis is that IndiGo's next phase may not simply be about flying more passengers. It could be about owning more of the economics behind every flight, while building a global network on top of the domestic scale it has already created.

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