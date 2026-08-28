IndiGo Ventures To Invest In Sarvam To Boost AI Use In Aviation

IndiGo Ventures, the venture capital arm of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday said it will invest in AI company Sarvam.



Financial details were not disclosed.



"The investment builds on the existing relationship between IndiGo and Sarvam who have been working together to enhance customer experience, empower employees and streamline complex operational workflows across the airline through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.



"The investment creates a long-term platform for accelerating AI-led innovation and operational excellence at IndiGo," a statement said.



Sarvam is the country's full-stack sovereign AI company and IndiGo Ventures will pump in the money as part of Series B funding round.



As per the statement, IndiGo and Sarvam will continue to develop and evaluate applications across customer experience, employee productivity and airline operations, with the ability to expand successful use cases across IndiGo's network.



IndiGo's Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said the partnership with Sarvam gives it access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, built in India, and tailored to the needs of the market.



"IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value. Together, we can develop systems that are useful in production and build a stronger template for enterprise AI in India," Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar said.

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