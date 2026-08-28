Mumbai Milk Prices Set For Sept 1 Hike; Retail Consumers Expected To Pay Rs 110/Litre

Milk prices in Mumbai are set to rise from September 1, with milk supplied directly from cattle sheds becoming Rs 8 per litre more expensive for consumers, according to NDTV.

The Mumbai Milk Producers Association has reportedly raised the wholesale price from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre. As a result, consumers are expected to pay around Rs 110 per litre, compared with the current price of Rs 100.

The association has attributed the increase to rising costs faced by dairy producers. Prices of cattle and animal feed have increased sharply, putting pressure on milk producers and their operating costs.

Also Read: Milk Gets Costlier In Maharashtra From Today As Prices To Increase by Rs 2 Per Litre

Feed ingredients such as grains, tur chuni and chana chuni have become significantly more expensive. The association said costs of these items have risen by up to 25%.

Higher prices of cattle feed, oil cakes and other inputs have further increased the cost of maintaining dairy animals.

The price revision is likely to have a wider impact on Mumbai's food market. Products made using milk, including lassi, buttermilk, ghee and sweets, could also become more expensive as producers pass on higher input costs.

The latest increase comes as dairy producers seek to offset rising expenses while maintaining milk supply.

Also Read: Mumbai's Parsi Dairy Farm Reopens After FDA Lifts Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Violations

With the revised wholesale rate taking effect from September 1, Mumbai households and businesses that rely on directly supplied milk will face higher costs from the beginning of next month.

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