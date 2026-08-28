Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya Starrer Maintains Pace In Second Week

Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons continues to hold its ground at the box office, with the family drama maintaining a steady pace in theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 14

The Tamil film has earned Rs 1.3 crore on Day 14 from 1,414 shows, with an occupancy of 24.7%. Its India net collection stands at Rs 109.15 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 126.30 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 61.25 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 187.55 crore.

The Tamil version earned Rs 85 lakh so far from 809 shows, with 26% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 45 lakh so far across 605 shows, recording 23% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection So Far

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 20.55 crore on Day 3. its Week 1 total was Rs 81.6 crore, according to Sacnilk.

In Week 2, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 4.5 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.3 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 2.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.8 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.3 crore on Day 14. The film's Week 2 collection stands at Rs 27.55 crore, taking its India net total to Rs 109.15 crore.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons is a family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter. The story follows Sanjay as he tries to continue his sports career while managing his family responsibilities. His life changes when he forms an unexpected bond with Maddy, a much younger woman.

The film explores their relationship along with themes of love, family, ambition and social pressure. It also shows Sanjay's struggle to balance his personal choices, family duties and passion for shooting.

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