IT Rebound To Extend? Infosys, Wipro ADRs Spike Up To 3% After Strong D-Street Show

Indian IT stocks could see a positive start on Friday after their American Depository Receipts (ADRs) gained in overnight trading, tracking a broader rally in technology stocks on Wall Street.

Wipro ADR rose 2.22% to $1.84, while Infosys ADR gained 2.02% to $12.14 after they had risen nearly 3%. The gains come after a strong session for US technology stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq providing a positive cue for Indian IT counters that had remained subdued in recent sessions.

“Overnight upsurge in tech-heavy Nasdaq provided major impetus to local IT shares, which were largely subdued in recent sessions,” said Ankur Punj, Managing Director, Equirus Wealth.

The latest move comes after Wipro ADRs had already surged around 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday following the company's announcement of a strategic pact with Google Cloud to deepen their artificial intelligence partnership.

Under the agreement, Wipro will train 10,000 specialists on Gemini, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) equipped with advanced AI capabilities. The initiative is aimed at improving productivity, streamlining operations and enabling faster decision-making for clients.

Wipro ADRs subsequently traded around 7.1% higher at $1.95 after details of the partnership emerged.

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“AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients,” Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner and Global Head of Technology Services at Wipro, said.

“By strengthening Wipro Intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment,” he added.

As part of the partnership, Wipro also unveiled its LIFT framework — Launch, Ignite, Flywheel and Transform — designed to help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation and deploy AI agents at scale.

Wipro has integrated its WINGS and WEGA delivery platforms with Gemini Enterprise to support the framework. The company said LIFT is designed to help businesses progress from basic task automation towards more autonomous AI agents capable of executing multi-step business workflows.

The company has also integrated Google's Antigravity Command Line Interface into its software engineering operations. The tool is aimed at supporting developers across planning, coding, testing and application modernisation, with Wipro saying it has helped reduce post-production defects and improve productivity.

The developments underscore the increasing focus among Indian IT companies on monetising generative AI and agentic AI capabilities as clients look to move beyond experimentation towards enterprise-wide adoption.

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