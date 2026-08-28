Economic D-Day Sanctions: US To Choke UAE Operations Of Egypt's Biggest Bank In Bid To Squeeze Iran

The US is set to tighten the financial screws on Iran, targeting the UAE operations of Egypt's Banque Misr as Washington steps up sanctions pressure on Tehran.

According to AFP, the US plans to cut off the UAE operations of Banque Misr, Egypt's second-largest bank, from the American financial system.

(This is a developing story)

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