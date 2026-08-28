Fake Sales, Round-Tripping, 1,700% Stock Surge: SEBI Uncovers Debock's Pump-And-Dump Scheme

India's markets regulator has uncovered an elaborate financial fraud at Debock Industries Ltd., finding that promoters and connected entities inflated revenues, fabricated capital infusions and diverted funds to engineer the company's migration from the SME platform to the National Stock Exchange's Main Board and subsequently profit from the investing public.

In a scathing final order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed the promoters and connected parties to disgorge more than Rs 59.3 crore in unlawful gains. Separately, Debock has been ordered to bring back Rs 49 crore that the regulator found was siphoned out of a rights issue. The disgorgement and restitution orders together amount to more than Rs 108 crore, before applicable interest.

The regulator also imposed penalties totalling Rs 28.2 crore and barred Debock and several individuals and entities from the securities market for periods of up to seven years.

The blueprint: Faking growth and migrating to the Main Board

The foundation of the scheme was laid through manipulation of Debock's financial statements.

SEBI's investigation found that the company artificially inflated its sales by approximately 72% in FY22 and 77% in FY23, while purchases were inflated by roughly 94% in both years.

The transactions involved hundreds of crores of fictitious purchases and sales with related parties, many of which had their GST registrations cancelled suo motu by tax authorities.

In one particularly striking instance, a substantial portion of the transactions was recorded through an Equitas Small Finance Bank account that had actually been closed in November 2020.

The accounting manipulation was accompanied by a fabricated capital raise.

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In September 2021, Debock made a preferential issue of three crore convertible warrants, helping boost its paid-up capital. SEBI traced the application money and found that the purported capital infusion was itself created through rapid round-tripping of funds.

The trail began with an initial Rs 30 lakh from the account of Priyanka Sharma, wife of Managing Director Mukesh Manveer Singh. The money was routed through promoter Sunil Kalot and then fed back into Debock, creating the appearance of a Rs 3.28 crore payment.

The fabricated infusion was critical to the company's migration from the NSE Emerge platform to the NSE Main Board in March 2022. The transaction helped Debock cross the Rs 10 crore paid-up equity capital threshold required for the migration.

The defence and SEBI's rebuttal

Mukesh Manveer Singh sought to distance himself from the accounting and financial irregularities, claiming that he lacked the knowledge to run the company and blaming his accountant, Abhishek Khandelwal, and the Company Secretary.

Singh alleged that they had stolen cheque books, forged bank statements and siphoned off funds.

SEBI rejected the explanation outright, saying a Managing Director “cannot abdicate his responsibilities and aver that he was not involved in the affairs of the Company and shift the blame onto others.”

The regulator also highlighted the seriousness of the company's conduct, noting that Debock itself had submitted “forged bank statements to SEBI in an attempt to cover up the frauds.”

The reward: Bonus shares and the market dump

After its migration to the Main Board, Debock's share price surged from Rs 7.85 in April 2021 to Rs 146.90 by March 2022.

The promoters subsequently sought to monetise the inflated valuation.

In November 2022, Debock issued 3.82 crore bonus shares in a 1:1 issue. SEBI found that at least Rs 25.01 crore of the reserves used to issue those bonus shares had been fictitiously generated through the fake preferential allotment and retained earnings arising from the sham sales.

The bonus shares were subsequently transferred off-market to promoter Sunil Kalot and Gaurav Jain, a business partner of the managing director, without any actual consideration.

Once the shares reached their demat accounts, they were systematically sold in the market, with the regulator finding that the scheme ultimately shifted the burden to retail investors.

The numbers illustrate the scale of the transformation.

Promoter shareholding fell from 64.79% in March 2021 to just 9.41% by March 2024, while the number of retail shareholders surged from 171 to 53,389.

The defence and SEBI's rebuttal

Kalot claimed that he had legitimately acquired the shares as settlement for loans extended to various company employees who subsequently defaulted.

SEBI rejected the loan agreements produced in support of that explanation, finding them to be fabricated.

The regulator pointed to several anomalies: the agreements did not contain witness signatures, were executed on the exact dates on which the corresponding funds were transferred and contained “unusually onerous” clauses preventing borrowers from approaching the police.

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SEBI concluded that the agreements were “an afterthought intended to camouflage the true nature and purpose of the transfers.”

Gaurav Jain, meanwhile, claimed that his signatures had been forged on gift deeds by Mukesh Singh to evade taxes.

SEBI nevertheless held Singh and Jain jointly and severally liable, finding that Jain had actively permitted his accounts to be used in the scheme and had also acted as an authorised representative of the company.

The final heist: Rs 49 crore rights issue diversion

The alleged fraud did not end with the share-price manipulation.

In June 2023, Debock returned to the market with a Rs 49.50 crore rights issue, ostensibly to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

SEBI found that Rs 49.09 crore was actually received by the company and that Rs 49 crore of that amount was transferred to Impex Agrotech Ltd., a related party, within just three days.

Impex, according to the regulator, functioned as a primary conduit for moving the money onwards.

Of the funds, Rs 25.07 crore was funnelled to Naturo Indiabull Ltd., which subsequently routed the money through a complex chain of entities to Rupus Global Ltd., an overseas company based in Hong Kong.

Another Rs 14 crore was transferred directly to Priyanka Sharma. She immediately parked the money in fixed deposits before routing millions of rupees back to other connected entities.

The defence and SEBI's rebuttal

Debock argued that its transfer to Impex was a legitimate, interest-bearing business loan.

SEBI rejected that explanation, noting that Impex had no operating revenue previously and had only transacted with Debock. The regulator characterised the transfer as a blatant diversion of rights-issue proceeds.

Priyanka Sharma, meanwhile, claimed that she was a housewife and that her accounts were operated entirely by her husband without her knowledge.

SEBI dismantled that defence after examining the financial trail, describing Sharma as “the principal financier and a key enabler of the entire scheme.” The regulator said her explanation was an afterthought intended to distance her from her own acts.

SEBI: Integrated fraudulent scheme

SEBI's final order characterised the conduct as far more than a case of weak corporate governance or accounting failures.

The regulator described it as an “integrated fraudulent scheme deliberately conceived and executed to mislead the investors, manipulating market perception and enabling wrongful gains at the cost of the investing public.”

The order imposes a combination of disgorgement, restitution, monetary penalties and market bans.

Rs 59.3 crore disgorgement, plus Rs 49 crore restitution

SEBI ordered the following disgorgement of unlawful gains:

- Sunil Kalot: Rs 37,66,55,212 individually.

- Mukesh Manveer Singh: Rs 4,24,17,670 individually.

- Mukesh Manveer Singh and Gaurav Jain: Rs 17,39,79,366 jointly and severally.

These orders take the total disgorgement directed against the individuals and entities to more than Rs 59.3 crore.

Separately, Debock Industries has been ordered to bring back Rs 49 crore diverted from the rights issue into its accounts within three months.

All disgorgement amounts are subject to 12% annual interest from the dates of the relevant transactions, increasing the ultimate monetary liability beyond the principal amounts specified in the order.

Rs 28.2 crore in penalties

SEBI also imposed substantial monetary penalties:

- Mukesh Manveer Singh: Rs 20.10 crore.

- Debock Industries Ltd.: Rs 1.10 crore.

- Sunil Kalot: Rs 5 crore.

- Priyanka Sharma: Rs 1 crore.

- Impex Agrotech Ltd.: Rs 1 crore.

The penalties amount to Rs 28.2 crore.

Market bans of up to seven years

SEBI also imposed lengthy restrictions on market participation.

Debock Industries and Mukesh Manveer Singh have each been barred from the securities market for seven years.

Sunil Kalot has been debarred for five years, while Priyanka Sharma and Gaurav Jain have each been barred for three years.

Several other entities and individuals found to have facilitated the scheme, including the company's CEO, CFO and conduit companies, received two-year market debarments for failing to discharge their statutory duties and for facilitating the fraud.

The order thus puts a combined value of more than Rs 136.5 crore on the disgorgement, restitution and penalties directed in connection with the scheme, before interest, while imposing multi-year market bans on the company, its promoters and other participants.

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