Nippon Life's Sundeep Sikka Gets Another Term As AMFI Chief; Bandhan AMC CEO Re-Elected Vice Chairman

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the apex industry body representing all SEBI-registered Asset Management Companies (AMCs) has re-appointment Sundeep Sikka as Chairman and Vishal Kapoor as Vice Chairman, AMFI said on Friday, August 28.

Sundeep Sikka is Managing Director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, while Vishal Kapoor is the CEO of Bandhan AMC.

Both executives were unanimously re-elected by the Board of Directors following AMFI's Annual General Meeting. They will continue to guide the strategic growth of the sector, with aim to strengthen market trust and boost nationwide financial inclusion, AMFI said.

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About Sundeep Sikka

Sikka joined Nippon Life India Asset Management in 2003 and became one of the youngest CEOs in India's mutual fund industry in 2009. Under his leadership, the company acquired Goldman Sachs Asset Management India and listed on the stock exchange. In addition to AMFI, he has servedin key industry committees including CII,FICCI,IFSCA . Sikka is an alumnus of Harvard Business School with an experience of more than 30 years in the financial services sector.

About Vishal Kapoor

With over three decades of rich experience in financial services including asset management and banking, Kapoor has worked with Standard Chartered Bank as the Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management. {rior to this, Kapoor has worked with American Express and ITC Threadneedle AMC.

At American Express, he served as the Senior Director and Head of Financial Advisory Services in India. Kapoor also held the position of Director and Head of Products for American Express Global Financial Services based in New York. He is a management graduate from IIM Ahmedabad and holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

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