Choosing A Mutual Fund? Don't Rely On 1-Year Returns Instead Check These Five Metrics

Investors often turn to mutual funds that topped the charts over the past year, hoping recent winners will continue to deliver. But analysts caution that a fund's one-year return can be a poor guide to its long-term performance.

Instead of chasing the latest gains, investors should look at how a fund has performed across market cycles, managed risk, allocated its portfolio and controlled costs. Five key metrics can offer a better picture of its long-term strength.

Rolling Returns

A fund's one-year return can be heavily influenced by the dates used for comparison. A sharp market rally towards the end of the period can inflate returns, while a temporary sell-off can make a fundamentally strong fund look weaker than it is.

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Rolling returns reduce the impact of such timing effects. Instead of relying on a single start and finish point, they assess several overlapping investment periods over a longer timeframe, such as analysing three-year returns across five years.

The result is a more meaningful view of consistency. Investors can see how often the fund has generated satisfactory outcomes in changing market environments and how steady its performance has been relative to similar funds and its benchmark.

Standard Deviation

Standard deviation shows how widely a fund's returns move away from their average, making it a useful gauge of portfolio volatility. Two funds may post the same annualised return over five years, yet the journey can be markedly different.

The one with a higher standard deviation is likely to experience sharper swings and deeper drawdowns along the way. Such volatility can test investors' patience and trigger panic-driven exits during market falls, turning temporary losses into permanent damage to capital.

Sharpe Ratio

The Sharpe Ratio looks beyond headline returns to assess how efficiently a fund has generated its performance. It measures the excess return earned for every unit of volatility taken on by the portfolio

When two funds deliver broadly similar returns, the one with the higher Sharpe ratio has typically achieved that outcome with a more favourable balance between risk and reward.

Portfolio Structure

A fund factsheet offers a closer look at what sits beneath the headline returns, showing the portfolio structure and the factors shaping its performance. The concentration of its biggest holdings matters, as a narrowly focused portfolio can deliver exceptional gains during a market rally but may also face sharper losses when a sector falls out of favour.

Sector exposure and investment style matter just as much. A fund's allocation across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks can materially change its risk profile, regardless of the label attached to it.

Expense Ratio

A fund's expense ratio may seem like a small yearly cost, but it directly reduces investor returns. Over time, even a modest fee difference can significantly affect wealth creation.

Within the same fund category, lower-cost options can be more attractive unless an actively managed fund has consistently delivered better risk-adjusted returns to justify the higher fee.

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A strong one-year performance may simply reflect a well-timed portfolio move or a sector that happened to be in favour. Advisers therefore caution against making long-term investment decisions based on short-term rankings. Consistent risk-adjusted returns, sound portfolio management and reasonable costs offer a more useful measure of a fund's long-term potential.

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