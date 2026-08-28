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Earthquake Today: 5.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts China's Sichuan

The tremor comes days after a series of moderate earthquakes were recorded across Sichuan, a seismically active province in southwestern China that has witnessed frequent quakes through 2026.

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Earthquake Today: 5.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts China's Sichuan
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the affected area.
US Geological Survey

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Longchang City in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 1:13 p.m. on Friday (Beijing time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 29.23 degrees north latitude and 105.22 degrees east longitude, with the quake striking at a depth of 13 km, Xinhua reported citing CENC data.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the affected area.

The tremor comes days after a series of moderate earthquakes were recorded across Sichuan, a seismically active province in southwestern China that has witnessed frequent quakes through 2026.

Sichuan remains one of China's most earthquake-prone regions, having recorded the catastrophic magnitude 7.9 earthquake of May 2008 that killed more than 87,000 people, making it the deadliest earthquake to hit the province in over a century.

More recently, a magnitude 6.6 quake struck near Ya'an in September 2022, while a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in the same district in June that year killed four people and injured 42 others.

Chinese authorities have not yet issued any statement on the extent of impact from Friday's earthquake in Longchang City.

(It is a developing story. More information is awaited.)

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