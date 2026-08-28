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Just Dial Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit, Snap Five-Day Losing Streak

Just Dial shares surged to the 10% upper circuit amid a sharp jump in trading volumes, while Norges Bank Investment Management backed all four management proposals ahead of the company's annual meeting.

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Just Dial Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit, Snap Five-Day Losing Streak
The move comes ahead of Just Dial's annual meeting scheduled for Aug. 31, where Norges Bank Investment Management has backed all four management proposals.
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Shares of Just Dial Ltd. rose 10% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 704.55, snapping a five-day losing streak. Trading volume was more than eight times the 20-day average for this time of day, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock has declined 13% over the past 52 weeks. It was up 4.5% over the past five days and down 3.3% over the past 30 days.

The move comes ahead of Just Dial's annual meeting scheduled for Aug. 31, where Norges Bank Investment Management has backed all four management proposals.

Annual Meeting

Norges Bank Investment Management disclosed its voting decisions for the annual meeting on its website, according to Bloomberg. The investor held a 0.3% stake in Just Dial as of Dec. 31, 2025, Bloomberg reported.

The firm voted in favour of the proposal to accept the company's financial statements and statutory reports, the report said.

It also backed the election of V. Subramaniam and Geeta Fulwadaya as directors, it added.

Board Proposals

Norges Bank Investment Management also voted in favour of the proposal to re-elect Ranjit Pandit as a director, Bloomberg reported. 

The investor supported all four proposals put forward by Just Dial's management for the Aug. 31 annual meeting.

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