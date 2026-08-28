Nepal On Alert: China Issues Warning As Overflowing Lake In Tibet Raises Fresh Flood Risk

Chinese authorities have warned of a new upstream threat that could further complicate rescue and relief operations following devastating flash floods along the Tibet-Nepal border. China's Ministry of Water Resources is closely monitoring a newly formed barrier lake near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Gyirong, northeast of the main disaster zone.

Authorities have warned that the lake could pose a serious risk of further flooding if its water levels continue to rise or the natural barrier breaches.

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The lake was reported to contain around 2 million cubic metres of water as of Thursday and was already overflowing, reported NDTV. Chinese state media said another 3 million cubic metres of water could enter the lake over the next three days, fuelled by forecast of heavy rainfall.

The potential breach has raised concerns about a secondary disaster affecting downstream areas, including Gyirong Port and Nepal's Bhotekoshi river basin. Authorities have urged residents and rescue teams in vulnerable downstream areas to remain alert and move to higher ground if necessary.

The warning comes as rescue and recovery operations continue after flash floods caused widespread destruction on both sides of the border.

At least three people were reported dead in Tibet after mud and rocks collapsed into the Lhende River near Gyirong, triggering a sudden surge of water downstream. The resulting floods affected areas along Nepal's Bhote Kosi and Trishuli rivers, reportedly killing at least 177 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Chinese authorities said 558 people remained missing in Tibet, while nearly 100 Chinese citizens were reportedly missing on the Nepal side, as per NDTV.

Floodwaters damaged homes, roads and power infrastructure, while villages considered at risk were evacuated. China has deployed fire and rescue teams from Beijing and Chengdu to assist local police and armed forces.

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Electricity and communications have resumed in parts of Gyirong town, although services linked to the port remain disrupted.

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