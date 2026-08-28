Delhi Couple Arrested Over Links To Pakistani Espionage Network: Key Details So Far

Delhi Police have arrested a young couple, Mohammad Sahil, 25, and his wife Sameera, 21, over their alleged links with a Pakistan-based espionage network backed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to investigators.

Police said the couple had allegedly been in contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives since 2024 and provided logistical support to the network, reported by Hindustan Times. Investigators allege that between 2024 and 2025, they procured eight Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan through Dubai, receiving around Rs 30,000 in return.

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According to police, the SIM cards were activated in Pakistan and used to operate WhatsApp accounts and gain access to Indian WhatsApp groups, allegedly to collect sensitive defence-related information. Investigators also suspect that the network sought information about military cantonments and Army personnel facing court martial.

Police said Sahil initially came in contact with a Pakistani agent through Instagram via Sameera, who was then his friend and later became his wife. The couple was allegedly introduced to a Pakistani intelligence operative who gradually recruited them by offering financial incentives.

Investigators reportedly recovered two mobile phones containing chats that they say indicate communication with Pakistani handlers. The Delhi Police Special Cell has also been examining alleged links between Pakistan-based handlers, over-ground workers and sleeper cells operating through encrypted communication platforms.

The arrests come amid investigations into similar alleged Pakistan-linked activities in other parts of the country.

In Assam, the state Police Special Task Force arrested 21-year-old Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan in Hailakandi over his alleged links with the Pakistan-based networks. His arrest reportedly followed the detention of three alleged associates in July.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police detained 23-year-old security guard Asaful Mallick, originally from West Bengal, over alleged links with the banned Pakistani intelligence operative. He was also reportedly suspected of planning an attack targeting the Pakistan Army.

The separate cases have highlighted continuing investigations by Indian security agencies into suspected Pakistan-linked networks and alleged recruitment, communication and logistical activities within India.

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Police have described the Delhi arrests as a significant breakthrough, while investigations into the wider networks and alleged links remain ongoing.

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