Caught On Camera: Doctor Dies During Workout In Gym In Assam, Video Goes Viral

Dr Sahin Rahman, an Associate Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Assam, died on August 27, 2026, after reportedly collapsing while working out at a gym.

According to preliminary reports, Dr Rahman became unconscious while exercising during a routine workout at around 7:36 pm on Wednesday, as per media reports. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.

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He was subsequently taken for medical attention, where he was declared dead. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially ascertained. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

The sudden death has left Dr Rahman's colleagues, students and members of the local community shocked.

While the cause of Dr Rahman's death remains unknown, the incident has renewed attention on the importance of exercising safely, particularly when undertaking strenuous or high-intensity workouts.

Exercise-induced heart attacks, also known as exertional myocardial infarctions, are considered rare but serious events that can occur during or shortly after intense physical activity. Reduced blood flow to the heart can damage heart muscle and, in severe cases, lead to cardiac arrest or death, as per Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar.

Medical experts generally stress that regular exercise provides significant benefits for cardiovascular health, but excessive exertion can pose risks, particularly for people with underlying health conditions or those who suddenly undertake strenuous exercise after a prolonged period of inactivity.

Warning signs during exercise can include chest pain or discomfort, breathlessness, unusual weakness, dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating and pain or discomfort spreading to the arms, neck, jaw or back.

Health professionals also recommend consulting a doctor before beginning a demanding exercise programme, particularly for people with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a history of smoking or a family history of heart disease, reported IIPHG.

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The circumstances surrounding Dr Rahman's death remain under investigation, and no official statement has established that his death was caused by an exercise-induced heart attack or any other specific medical condition.

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