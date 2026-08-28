Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon, Paytm, Paradeep Phosphates, Premier Energies, NMDC, Shyam Metalics — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of NMDC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Premier Energies Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

Somil Mehta, Head Retail Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder, NeoTrader, and Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Swyom Advisors Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) (CMP: Rs 1,676.80)

Somil: Hold

View is positive on Paytm. Stock has been in strong uptrend.

Keep a very strict stop loss of Rs 1600.

Expecting stock to go up to Rs 1770-1780 which is upper end of Bollinger Band in the daily charts.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 46.91)

Radha Raman: Sell

Not bullish on the stock for medium to long-term.

Can book losses and sell.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (CMP: Rs 167.95)

Radha Raman: Hold

Stock looks good for medium and long term.

Hold the stock.

Premier Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,012.30)

Raja: Wait and Watch

EV space is looking interesting.

Stock is consolidating at the moment.

Profit booking is also witnessed.

Wait for recovery at the zones of Rs 1040-50 before adding.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,086.60)

Somil: Hold

Expecting more upside on the stock.

Book some profits if view is short-term.

Good run-up from Rs 980 to Rs 1090.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 1,000.

NMDC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 86.40)

Raja: Wait and watch

Metals are once again in limelight.

Prices are trading near 2024 highs. Be careful here.

Rs 81 can be a good risk point which can be considered as part of investment.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Copper, Tata Motors PV And UltraTech Cement — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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