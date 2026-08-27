Buy, Sell Or Hold: Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Copper, Tata Motors PV And UltraTech Cement — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Shriram Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of UltraTech Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 1,101)

Shah: Hold

Think it's a good bet.

NBFC, lending companies are doing well.

Should be in one of these companies.

With the festive season coming up, lending book will do well.

Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 831.15)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Good news flows have started coming in for the railway sector.

Can book profits, and buy at dips.

Or just hold and keep it going.

UltraTech Cement (CMP: Rs 11,717)

Shah: Buy

Has been in the stocks to watch for any movement in the cement industry.

Should enter this stock.

Might get a better pricing to enter the stock.

Definitely a buy-hold scenario here.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 316)

Gedia: Avoid

Still in a downtrend.

Until and unless it surpasses Rs 355-Rs 360 on the upside, don't see trend reversing in the short term.

Would suggest avoiding and switching to Ashok Leyland.

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 536.30)

Gedia: Buy On Dips

Copper prices rising but dollar index is falling.

Positive sign for the metal index.

Fall seen in stock on back of OFS news.

Dip to Rs 526- Rs 515 odd levels should be considered a buying opportunity.

Expecting stock to rally towards Rs 600, Rs 625 on the upside.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 711)

Shah: Sell On Rise

Extremely attractive at this valuation.

Can give a good bounce.

Exit once you make 10-15% returns.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Copper To Consider Fund Raise Of Rs 500 Crore Via NCD

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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