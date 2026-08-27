Hero MotoCorp To Acquire Additional Stake In Ather Energy For Rs 1,758 Crore

Hero MotoCorp will acquire an additional stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore, according to an exchange filing. The transaction will increase Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in Ather Energy to around 32.8% from the existing 29.88% on a fully diluted basis.

Hero MotoCorp said the investment will be made through the purchase of additional shares from an existing shareholder of Ather. The transaction is expected to be completed by Sept. 3, 2026. Hero MotoCorp is already an existing shareholder and associate company of Ather Energy. As of Aug. 25, 2026, the two-wheeler major held a 29.88% stake in Ather on a fully diluted basis.

Following the proposed acquisition, its holding will rise to approximately 32.8%.

Hero MotoCorp said the purchase of shares does not fall within the purview of related-party transactions. It also clarified that no promoter, promoter group or group company of Hero MotoCorp has any interest in the entity from which the additional investment is being made.

The company said the transaction is aimed at further investing in its existing associate, which operates in the electric two-wheeler segment.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Block Deal: Alpha Wave Ventures Likely To Sell Rs 1,313-Crore Stake, Floor Price Fixed

The additional investment comes as Hero MotoCorp continues to strengthen its presence in India's electric two-wheeler market. Ather's operations span electric vehicle manufacturing as well as charging infrastructure and battery-related energy management, giving Hero MotoCorp exposure across multiple parts of the electric mobility ecosystem. The increase in its holding also underscores Hero MotoCorp's continued commitment to Ather as the electric two-wheeler company expands its operations and product presence across the country.

Ather Energy is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing electric two-wheelers, along with developing and operating charging infrastructure. The company is also involved in the storage, distribution and management of electric power, including energy stored in batteries, and other ancillary services.

Ather's revenue has increased sharply over the past three financial years. Its turnover stood at Rs 1,753.8 crore in the year ended March 31, 2024, before rising to Rs 2,255 crore in FY25.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, Ather reported turnover of Rs 3,671.76 crore. The company has a wide presence across India and is listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Hero MotoCorp Share Price Today

Hero MotoCorp shares closed 0.8% lower at Rs 5,550 apiece on Thursday. The stock has declined 3.32% over the past week but has gained 8.53% in the last month. On a year-to-date basis, Hero MotoCorp shares are down 4.99%, while the stock has gained 9.39% over the past one year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.