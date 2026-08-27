SK Hynix ADRs Jumps As Korean Chipmaker Breaks Ground For $4-Billion US Facility

SK Hynix ADRs rose 2.72% to $162.34 on Thursday as the South Korean memory chipmaker held ground breaking ceremony for $4-billion advanced packaging and research facility in Indiana. The company's American Depository Receipts have risen by 13.59% over the past month.

The facility at Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette will house a next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging line and an AI semiconductor research and development centre. Cleanroom operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

SK Hynix is expanding its US footprint as demand for HBM continues to rise with the rapid buildout of AI data centres. HBM enables faster data transfer with lower power consumption and has become a critical component in advanced AI systems.

The company held 58% of global HBM revenue in the first quarter of 2026, ahead of Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, which each accounted for 21%.

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The Indiana project will also bring SK Hynix closer to major US technology customers, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google. The company expects the facility and related supply-chain investment to create around 7,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The US government has supported the project with $458 million in CHIPS Act grants and up to $500 million in loans. SK Hynix has also approved about 54.3 trillion won, or $38.3 billion, in investments through 2031.

ADRs Gain Investor Attention

SK Hynix's Nasdaq-listed ADRs began trading in July at $149 per ADR. The US offering raised about $26.5 billion and expanded the company's access to global investors. Ten ADRs represent one ordinary SK Hynix share.

The ADRs also gained sharply earlier this month after six brokerages initiated coverage with bullish ratings, citing SK Hynix's HBM leadership and AI exposure.

Also Read: SK Hynix ADRs In Focus After $38-Billion Plan To Expand Chip Memory Capacity

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