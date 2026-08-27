Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

SK Hynix ADRs Jumps As Korean Chipmaker Breaks Ground For $4-Billion US Facility

SK Hynix ADRs rose 2.72% on August 27, taking their one month gain to 13.59%. The rally follows the company's move to build a more than $4 billion advanced packaging facility in Indiana.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
SK Hynix ADRs Jumps As Korean Chipmaker Breaks Ground For $4-Billion US Facility
SK Hynix held a 58% share of HBM revenue in Q1 2026.
AI Generated
  • SK Hynix ADRs rose 2.72% to $162.34 after a $4B Indiana facility ceremony
  • The new facility will house HBM packaging and AI semiconductor R&D center
  • SK Hynix held 58% of global HBM revenue in Q1 2026, leading competitors
How do these new US investments affect SK Hynix stock prices?

SK Hynix ADRs rose 2.72% to $162.34 on Thursday as the South Korean memory chipmaker held ground breaking ceremony for $4-billion advanced packaging and research facility in Indiana. The company's American Depository Receipts have risen by 13.59% over the past month.

The facility at Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette will house a next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging line and an AI semiconductor research and development centre. Cleanroom operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

SK Hynix is expanding its US footprint as demand for HBM continues to rise with the rapid buildout of AI data centres. HBM enables faster data transfer with lower power consumption and has become a critical component in advanced AI systems.

The company held 58% of global HBM revenue in the first quarter of 2026, ahead of Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, which each accounted for 21%.

ALSO READ: AI Chip Boom Drives Samsung Electronics' Record $80-Billion Shareholder Payout Plan

The Indiana project will also bring SK Hynix closer to major US technology customers, including Nvidia, Microsoft and Google. The company expects the facility and related supply-chain investment to create around 7,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The US government has supported the project with $458 million in CHIPS Act grants and up to $500 million in loans. SK Hynix has also approved about 54.3 trillion won, or $38.3 billion, in investments through 2031.

ADRs Gain Investor Attention

SK Hynix's Nasdaq-listed ADRs began trading in July at $149 per ADR. The US offering raised about $26.5 billion and expanded the company's access to global investors. Ten ADRs represent one ordinary SK Hynix share.

The ADRs also gained sharply earlier this month after six brokerages initiated coverage with bullish ratings, citing SK Hynix's HBM leadership and AI exposure.

Also Read: SK Hynix ADRs In Focus After $38-Billion Plan To Expand Chip Memory Capacity

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Raksha Bandhan 2026: How To Gift An SIP To Your Sister? KYC, Tax Rules Explained

Raksha Bandhan 2026: How To Gift An SIP To Your Sister? KYC, Tax Rules Explained

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com