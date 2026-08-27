Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Listing Gains Ahead Of Launch

The Rs 700 crore IPO of Lumino Industries will open for subscription today, Aug. 27 and close on Aug. 31.

Ahead of its launch, Lumino Industries IPO GMP today stood at Rs 46, indicating an implied 56.10% premium over the upper price band of Rs 82.

The company raised Rs 206.99 crore from anchor investors, allocating 2,52,43,901 equity shares at Rs 82 apiece.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today

With a GMP of Rs 50 against the upper price band of Rs 82, Lumino Industries IPO is estimated to list at around Rs 132 per share, implying a 60.98% premium.

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Lumino Industries IPO Details

The Lumino Industries IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 6.10 crore equity shares worth Rs 500 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 2.44 crore equity shares worth Rs 200 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 700 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 78–Rs 82 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 182 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Lumino Industries IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 1, 2026. Shares of Lumino Industries are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 3, 2026.

Lumino Industries Financial Performance

The company reported steady FY26 growth, with total income rising 7% and profit after tax increasing 28% year-on-year.

For FY26, Lumino Industries reported:

Total income: Rs 2,089.31 crore, compared with Rs 1,946.68 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 160 crore, up from Rs 124.59 crore

EBITDA: Rs 238.95 crore versus Rs 222.94 crore a year earlier

Lumino Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 337 crore).

Capital expenditure for purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works, and interior development of an existing manufacturing facility (Rs 15.01 crore).

General corporate purposes.

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Lumino Industries Business

Incorporated in 2005, Lumino Industries is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in India. Its operations focus on manufacturing and supplying conductors, power cables, electrical wires, and high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductors for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company serves both domestic EPC players and international customers across 17 countries.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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