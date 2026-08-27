Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Points To 29% Listing Gain On Final Day Of Bidding

The four-day initial public offering (IPO) of Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd., which opened for bidding on August 24, will close for subscription on August 27.

Backed by strong investor demand, shares of the pharmaceutical company are commanding a robust premium in the grey market.

Here is everything you need to know about the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO before placing your bid.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP (grey market premium) is holding strong at Rs 285 per share as of 11:00 a.m. on August 27.

With the upper price band fixed at Rs 988, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,273 (issue price + current GMP). This indicates an estimated listing premium of 28.85% over the upper price band.

(Note: GMP is speculative, does not represent official exchange data, and is subject to market volatility.)

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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Day 4 Subscription Status

The public offer has been subscribed 11.65 times overall as of 11:55 a.m. on Thursday. Detailed category-wise subscription figures include:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.28 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 34.23 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 7.91 times

Employee Reserved Portion: 9.03 times

The NII category is driving demand, while the QIB portion remained below full subscription at the time of reporting.

ALSO READ: Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Points To 83% Listing Gain On Final Day Of Bidding

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

The Rs 1,757-crore book-built public issue is a combination of fresh equity and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Here are the key transaction details:

Total Issue Size: Rs 1,757 crore

Fresh Issue: 15 lakh shares (aggregating to Rs 150 crore)

Offer-For-Sale (OFS): 1.63 crore shares (aggregating to Rs 1,607 crore)

IPO Price Band: Rs 938 to Rs 988 per share

Lot Size: 15 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,820 (for 1 lot at the upper price band)

Closing Date: August 27, 2026

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the appointed registrar.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment and Listing

Allotment Date: The basis of allotment for the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is expected to be finalised on August 28, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar's website once the basis of allotment is finalised.

Listing Date: Symbiotec Pharmalab shares are scheduled to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, with the tentative listing date set for September 1, 2026.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Financials

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. posted robust growth in both top-line and bottom-line metrics for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Total income grew by 15.38%, while profit after tax (PAT) rose by 13.54% year-on-year.

Financial Metric FY26 (Ended March 31, 2026) FY25 (Ended March 31, 2025) YoY Growth Total Income Rs 872.26 crore Rs 755.98 crore 15.38% EBITDA Rs 231.97 crore Rs 206.11 crore 12.55% Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 109.90 crore Rs 96.79 crore 13.54%

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Proceeds

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue segment to:

Fund the prepayment and/or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

Meet general corporate purposes.

Note: Since the majority of the IPO consists of an OFS (Rs 1,607 crore), the proceeds from the sale of those shares will go directly to the selling shareholders and will not benefit the companys balance sheet.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Business

Incorporated in 2002, Symbiotec Pharmalab manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutritional ingredients and speciality healthcare products. It operates a backward-integrated manufacturing platform serving customers in regulated international markets.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings (IPOs) are subject to high market risks. Please consult a certified financial advisor and read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) carefully before placing your bids.

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