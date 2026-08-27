Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Points To 83% Listing Gain On Final Day Of Bidding

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP surged to Rs 44 on the final day of bidding, indicating a potential 83.02% listing gain. The issue was subscribed over 67 times overall as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

If you are planning to bid, here is a comprehensive guide to the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status, GMP, financial performance, and key dates.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Today

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at a strong Rs 44 as of 10:00 a.m. on August 27.

With the upper price band set at Rs 53 per share, this translates to an estimated listing price of Rs 97, or a premium of 83.02% over the upper price band.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change rapidly before listing.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Day 4 Subscription Status

On Thursday (Day 4 of bidding), the public issue has been subscribed 67.42 times overall. Segment-wise subscription details show robust participation across categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.97 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 127.86 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 77.64 times

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

The Rs 135.73-crore book-built public offer comprises a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS). Here are the essential details of the public issue:

Total Issue Size: Rs 135.73 crore

Fresh Issue: 1.13 crore equity shares (worth Rs 60 crore)

Offer For Sale (OFS): 1.43 crore equity shares (worth Rs 75.73 crore)

Price Band: Rs 50 to Rs 53 per share

Lot Size: 283 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,999 (for 1 lot at the upper price band)

Closing Date: August 27, 2026

New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the official registrar.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment and Listing Date

Allotment Date: The basis of allotment for Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is expected to be finalized on August 28, 2026.

Listing Date: The company's shares will debut on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 1, 2026.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Financial Performance

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. has demonstrated consistent financial growth. Between the financial years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the company's revenue grew by 16%, while its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 15%.

Financial Metric FY26 (Ended March 31, 2026) FY25 (Ended March 31, 2025) YoY Growth Total Income Rs 193.44 crore Rs 166.71 crore 0.1603 EBITDA Rs 41.69 crore Rs 35.79 crore 0.1648 Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 22.59 crore Rs 19.62 crore 0.1514

Use of IPO Proceeds

The engineering firm intends to utilse the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the following objectives:

Funding capital expenditure requirements for business expansion.

Prepayment or full repayment of certain outstanding borrowings to reduce debt.

Meeting general corporate purposes.

Hy-Tech Engineers Business

Established in December 1978, Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. is a prominent engineering enterprise specialising in high-quality hydraulic fittings. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company boasts a diverse portfolio of more than 11,000 SKUs. This includes metric, JIC, ORFS, conversion, and highly customised fittings supplied to industrial customers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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