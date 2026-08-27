Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Signals 100% Listing Gain Ahead of Friday Debut

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd. is gearing up for its market debut. The shares of Tempsens Instruments are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Friday, Aug. 28. Ahead of listing, Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP (grey market premium) continues to indicate a potential 100%+ premium over the upper price band of Rs 300.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Expected Listing Price, GMP

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 303 recorded at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, and the upper price band of Rs 300, the estimated Tempsens Instruments IPO listing price is Rs 603 per share. This implies a massive potential listing premium of 101% over the issue price, signalling a blockbuster opening for investors.

Note: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is speculative, does not represent official data, and is not an indicator of guaranteed stock performance.

ALSO READ: IPO GMP Today: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways—Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Details

Grey Market Premium (GMP): Rs 300 (Indicating strong grey market demand)

IPO Issue Price: Rs 300 (Upper price band limit)

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 600 per share

Implied Listing Gain: 100%

Official Listing Date: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

ALSO READ: Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP, Listing Date

Tempsens Instruments IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) was oversubscribed 184.07 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 24, driven by intense institutional and high-net-worth individual (HNI) interest.

The public issue received bids for 2,79,44,59,050 shares against the 1,51,81,667 shares on offer:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked their allocated quota a staggering 302.88 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed their portion 314.44 times.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked their quota 60.69 times.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 25, 2026. Shares of Tempsens Instruments are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 28, 2026.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Details

The Rs 650-crore Tempsens Instruments IPO comprises:

Fresh Issue: 31.66 lakh equity shares worth Rs 95 crore.

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.85 crore equity shares worth Rs 555 crore.

The price band for the public issue was fixed at Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 50 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities Ltd. acted as the sole book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar to the issue.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds generated from the fresh issue primarily toward the following objectives:

Capital Expenditure : Funding capex requirements for electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions (Rs 18.13 crore).

: Funding capex requirements for electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions (Rs 18.13 crore). Debt Repayment: Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 55 crore).

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 55 crore). General Corporate Purposes: Meeting day-to-day administrative and strategic business needs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.