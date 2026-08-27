Nepal Flash Floods: 37 From Tamil Nadu, 77 Isha Foundation Members Among Missing — Statewise List

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Thursday sad that more than 300 Indians remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. It then spread to Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitwan districts

Whiile official number is not available, various state governments have reported several people missing in the Nepal Flash Foods. Here's what we know state-wise.

Maharashtra: Seven tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in Nepal amid flash floods, and at least four of them are safe as per the latest update, while efforts are underway to reach out to the other three.

Tamil Nadu: The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said. Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Coimbatore, claimed 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing.

West Bengal: A 32-member group from Kolkata on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal. Samrat Travel Agency in Kathmandu organised the tour.

Keralam: Payyanur MLA V Kunhikrishnan has said that 37 people from his constituency are stranded in Nepal following flooding and are unable to proceed with their journey or return home. The MLA said the information had been conveyed to the family members of the tourists and there was no need for panic as all 37 people were safe.

Uttar Pradesh: Several people from Uttar Pradesh were believed to be stranded in the neighbouring country. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had gone to Nepal via road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

Uttarakhand: Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat. The Tanakpur post of the SDRF has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has sought information on people from the state who are currently stranded in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) following severe flash floods and related disruptions along the border region and adjoining areas.

Sikkim, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand: Governments of the states have set up a control room and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress.

An view of flood affected Benighat area, in Dhading district, Nepal.

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Nepal Death toll

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 162, leaving many, including security personnel and foreign tourists, missing in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years, police said on Thursday. The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Nepal Police on Thursday said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash flood on the Bhotekoshi River that wreaked havoc across three districts on Wednesday.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: 10 Videos Show Devastating Impact Of Nepal's Flash Floods As Hundreds Missing

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