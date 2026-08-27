Nepal Floods: Seven Maharashtra Tourists Stranded, Four Safe; CMO Issues Helpline Numbers

Seven tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in Nepal amid flash floods, and at least four of them are safe as per the latest update, while efforts are underway to reach out to the other three, officials said on Wednesday night.

An official told PTI that state disaster management authorities have established communication with the four, including two each from Mumbai and Pune.

"We also came to know about three more tourists but are yet to establish contact because of the current situation. We have their details, and we are trying to contact them, but unlike the four tourists who are in their hotels, such details of these three are not yet known," said the official.

He said authorities are preparing a list of people from Maharashtra who could have been stranded in Nepal due to the floods.

"We are monitoring the situation and gathering information to identify any other Maharashtra residents who may have been affected by the floods," the official said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has issued helpline numbers for citizens from the state who may be stranded or in need of assistance due to the flood situation in Nepal.

The CMO said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya and appealed to Maharashtra residents requiring any assistance to contact the control room.

The state control room can be reached on the toll-free helpline 1070 or +91-9321587143. Citizens can also email controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Those from Maharashtra who are stranded in Nepal have also been asked to upload their details through the designated online link so that assistance can be provided, a release said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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