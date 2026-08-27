Serena-Venus Reunion: Williams Sisters Get US Open Doubles Wild Card

Serena and Venus Williams are set to team up once again at the US Open, with the legendary sisters receiving a wild card for the women's doubles event at Flushing Meadows in 2026.

The Williams sisters, who have won the US Open women's doubles title twice, will return to the tournament as a pair after their recent reunion on the court.

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Serena, who is 44, returned to tennis this summer following a four-year absence. The sisters were also scheduled to play together at Wimbledon, but Serena was forced to withdraw after injuring her knee during her singles defeat.

They subsequently teamed up at the Cincinnati Open, where their campaign ended with a first-round loss.

Williams Sisters Return To US Open

Serena and Venus won the US Open women's doubles titles in 1999 and 2009. Across their nine appearances in the event, the sisters have compiled a 27-7 record.

Their most recent appearance together at the US Open came in 2022, when they suffered a first-round defeat in what was expected to be Serena's final match at Flushing Meadows.

However, Serena's return to the sport this summer has opened the door for another appearance alongside her elder sister.

The 44-year-old also featured in the mixed doubles event on Tuesday alongside Carlos Alcaraz. The pair won one match before losing in the quarterfinals.

Venus, 46, has also entered the women's singles event at this year's US Open.

A Historic Grand Slam Partnership

The Williams sisters are among the most successful doubles partnerships in tennis history, having won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles together.

Their achievements also include three Olympic gold medals, won in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Serena has opted not to compete in the women's singles event at this year's US Open, where she won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. However, she felt fit enough to accept wild cards for both the women's doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

From 1999 Breakthrough To Grand Slam Dominance

The sisters won their first US Open doubles title in 1999, the same year Serena captured her maiden singles title at the tournament.

Their dominance as a doubles pairing reached another level around a decade later. In 2009, they won the Australian Open and Wimbledon before adding their second US Open doubles title later that year.

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The sisters retained the Australian Open title in 2010 before winning the French Open, leaving them as the holders of all four Grand Slam doubles trophies at the same time.

Now, Serena and Venus will have another opportunity to add to their remarkable partnership when the first round of the women's doubles tournament begins on Sept. 3.

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