Tamil Nadu To Finally Get Preferred Liquor Brands? TASMAC Shops Go Digital. Here's What Changes

TASMAC, Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer, is set to replace manual stock requests with an automated system across all its retail outlets from September 1. Under the new system, shop supervisors will use dedicated handheld devices to place stock orders, doing away with the current manual process.

The move is aimed at ensuring consumers get their preferred liquor brand based on demand patterns in each locality, a senior official said on Friday.

"Accordingly, consumers will get their preferred brand based on sales in that particular area, and now consumers will get their choice of liquor," the official said.

The initiative follows an official directive issued by TASMAC Managing Director K Nanthakumar, based on executive decisions taken at the corporate office.

In the order, he said the new system builds on the complete end-to-end computerisation achieved across all 38 districts and depots in mid-2025, and is designed to streamline stock distribution, eliminate paperwork, and prevent supply bottlenecks.

"Under the new digital mechanism, eligibility quantities for each shop will automatically populate on the handheld device, organised by specific brands and pack sizes," Nanthakumar said, adding that while supervisors cannot reduce the system-generated base figures, they are permitted to increase stock orders by up to 20% based on local demand.

He also said supervisors retain the flexibility to add registered brands not featured on their automated list to cater to localised customer preferences.

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TASMAC is also tightening the verification process. Physical submissions at District Manager offices will be phased out, with shop supervisors required to authenticate final indents using a One-Time Password sent to their registered mobile numbers.

Once an order is confirmed on the system, the quantity cannot be changed and will be sent directly to local depots for dispatch. Shop supervisors will be responsible for verifying the final order.

Ahead of the September 1 rollout, TASMAC is testing the system through a pilot in which district managers are still signing printed copies alongside the digital submissions. The exercise is aimed at checking how smoothly the new process works before it becomes mandatory.

TASMAC, the state's sole authorised distributor and retailer of alcohol, is moving to the new system as part of a wider push to digitise its operations. The automated indent process follows the computerisation of its distribution network last year.

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