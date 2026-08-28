Who Is Peyman Kargar? Meet TVS Motor's Next CEO And Global Auto Veteran

TVS Motor Company has named Peyman Kargar as its next Director and Chief Executive Officer, setting up a leadership transition at the two- and three-wheeler maker in January 2027.

Kargar, who heads TVS Motor's international business, will assume the role on Jan. 27, 2027. He will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan and serve as a whole-time director and key managerial personnel for a five-year term.

The appointment brings an executive with more than three decades of experience in the global automobile industry to the top job. Kargar's career has taken him across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with senior roles at Renault, Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun.

Radhakrishnan will remain Director and CEO until Kargar takes charge to ensure the transition. He will subsequently continue as a non-executive director until TVS Motor's annual general meeting scheduled for July 2027.

Global Career

Kargar has worked across several areas of the automobile business, including engineering, manufacturing, project management, quality, sales, marketing and business development.

He has also held senior management positions with responsibility for large businesses and turnaround programmes at global automobile companies.

Before joining TVS Motor, Kargar served as Global Chairman and President of Infiniti, Nissan's luxury brand. His responsibilities covered the brand's worldwide operations, including product planning, research and development, manufacturing, quality, sales, marketing and finance.

Nissan Roles

Kargar also held the position of Chairman and Senior Vice President for Nissan's Africa, Middle East and India region.

He later served as CEO of Datsun, where he oversaw operations across more than 80 countries.

These roles gave him responsibility for markets across multiple regions and a range of businesses within the global automobile industry.

Renault Stint

Earlier in his career, Kargar worked with Renault Group, including as Vice President of Sales and Marketing between 2014 and 2017.

He managed operations across 50 countries covering Africa, the Middle East, Iran and India. The business generated €4 billion in turnover and recorded annual sales of 400,000 vehicles, according to TVS Motor.

His other assignments at Renault included Managing Director of Renault Middle East and Country Manager Director in Iran.

TVS Expansion

Kargar joined TVS Motor as President of International Business and has overseen the company's push in overseas markets.

The international business now contributes 29% of TVS Motor's sales volume and is growing at 33%, the company said.

"Under Kargar's leadership, TVS Motor's international business has become an increasingly important growth engine," the company said.

The company added that the business accounts for 29% of its sales volume and is growing 33%.

Education

Kargar holds a Master of Business Administration from London Business School and has an engineering degree from INSA de Lyon, where he studied mechanical engineering.

He will take over as TVS Motor's CEO in January 2027, following the transition from Radhakrishnan.

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