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Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As IPO Opens

Priority Jewels IPO opens today with a Rs 37 GMP, suggesting an 18.50% listing premium. Check price band, lot size, dates and key details.

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Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As IPO Opens
Priority Jewels IPO is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore.
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The Rs 91.50 crore IPO of Mumbai-based Priority Jewels opens for subscription on Aug. 28 and closes on Sept. 1. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 37, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 18.50%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Priority Jewels IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Priority Jewels IPO stood at Rs 37 on Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 200, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 237 (cap price + GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 18.50% over the IPO's upper price band.

Priority Jewels IPO: Key Details

ParticularsDetails
IPO sizeRs 91.50 crore
Issue typeFresh issue
Shares offered46 lakh
Price bandRs 190–Rs 200
Lot size75 shares
Minimum investmentRs 15,000
IPO opensAug. 28
IPO closesSept. 1
Listing dateSept. 4

The IPO of Priority Jewels is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46 lakh shares of Rs 91.50 crore. Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Priority Jewels IPO Key Dates

  • Bidding window opens: Aug. 28
  • Bidding window closes: Sep. 1
  • Allotment finalisation: Sep. 2
  • Refund initiation: Sep. 3
  • Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sep. 3
  • Listing date: Sep. 4

Use Of Proceeds

Of the IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Priority Jewels reported strong financial growth in FY26, with total income rising 24% and profit after tax increasing 68% year-on-year.

For FY26, Priority Jewels reported:

  • Total income: Rs 539.03 crore, compared with Rs 435.87 crore in FY25
  • Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 17.65 crore, up from Rs 10.51 crore in the previous financial year
  • EBITDA: Rs 33.62 crore versus Rs 24.28 crore a year earlier

About Priority Jewels Ltd.

Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels designs, manufactures, and sells diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery. It offers a variety of daily wear jewellery products, like rings, earrings, pendants, neckware, bracelets, and occasion couture jewellery.

The company sells products to independent jewellers and jewellery chains in India and globally, like CaratLane Trading Pvt Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Retail, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Thribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, and Senco Gold Ltd.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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