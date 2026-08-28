ESDS Software Solutions IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

ESDS Software Solutions IPO: 10 Key Things to Know Before You Subscribe

1. IPO date

ESDS Software Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, August 28, 2026, and will close on September 1, 2026.

2. Price band

The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each.

3. Issue size

The IPO is a fresh issue of Rs 720 crore and does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

ALSO READ: Priority Jewels IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

4. Lot size and minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,586 at the upper end of the price band.

5. Purpose of the Issue

The proceeds will primarily be used for the purchase and installation of cloud computing and data centre equipment, along with funding general corporate purposes.

6. Book running lead managers and registrar

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. are the book running lead managers to the issue while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

7. Strong financial performance

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 472.2 crore in FY26 from Rs 286.5 crore in FY24.

Ebitda increased to Rs 234.2 crore from Rs 101.9 crore during the same period.

Net profit jumped to Rs 120.8 crore in FY26 from Rs 13.6 crore in FY24.

Ebitda margin expanded to 49.6% in FY26 from 35.6% in FY24.



8. About the Company

ESDS Software Solutions is an AI-enabled cloud and data centre services company offering cloud infrastructure, managed services, software solutions, and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS). The company operates five Tier-III data centres across India and serves over 2,500 customers.

9. Valuation

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at 41.6 times FY26 earnings, implying a post-issue market capitalization of about Rs 5,028 crore. Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has assigned a "Subscribe for Long Term" rating to the issue, citing ESDS' strong positioning in cloud and AI infrastructure, improving profitability, and long-term growth potential.

10. Key risks

Technological changes

Dependence on Government entities and projects

Performance of ESDS Cloud FZ-LLC

• Cybersecurity and data security

• Customer concentration

• Assets pledged as security

Service continuity and performance guarantees

• Contingent liabilities

• Financing agreement covenants

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Esds Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.