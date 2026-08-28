Priority Jewels IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

Priority Jewels IPO: 10 key things investors should know before subscribing:

1. IPO Dates

The Priority Jewels IPO opens for subscription today, August 28, 2026, and closes on September 1, 2026.

2. Price band

The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 190 to Rs 200 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

3. IPO size

Priority Jewels plans to raise Rs 91.5 crore, at the upper end of the price band. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 45.8 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

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4. Lot size and minimum investment

The minimum lot size is 75 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 200, the minimum investment for one lot works out to Rs 15,000. At the lower price band of Rs 190, it would be Rs 14,250.

5. Objects of the issue

Priority Jewels plans to use the fresh issue proceeds primarily for the repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain working-capital borrowings, while the remaining proceeds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.

6. BRLM

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

7. Financial performance

The company has recorded strong growth in recent years. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 538.9 crore in FY26, from Rs 435.5 crore in FY25 and Rs 410.5 crore in FY24.

PAT jumped to Rs 17.6 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 10.5 crore in FY25 and Rs 7.1 crore in FY24.

Ebitda margin also improved to 6.2% in FY26 from 4.7% in FY24, while PAT margin rose to 3.3% from 1.7%.

8. Peer comparison

Khazanchi Jewellers, RBZ Jewellers and Ashapuri Gold Ornament are the other listed entities in the sector.

9. About the company

Priority Jewels is a B2B jewellery manufacturer specialising in lightweight, affordable, diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery. Its customers include prominent jewellery retailers such as CaratLane, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Retail, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Senco Gold. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Mumbai with aggregate capacity of around 700 kg per annum.



10 Key Strategies and risks

Expansion of manufacturing facilities

Strengthen customer relationships

Enhance product portfolio to broaden customer base and improve margins

focus on growth through strategic partnerships and joint ventures

Capitalise on India's economic growth and evolving consumer demand

Optimise debt structure to improve financial health

Leverage advanced technology to enhance efficiency

Key Risks

Investors should also consider several risks highlighted by Anand Rathi. The top 10 customers accounted for 53.2% of revenue in Q1FY27, raw materials represented 92.5% of FY26 expenses, and exports generated 49.1% of FY26 revenue. Other risks include supplier concentration, high working-capital requirements, negative operating cash flow in Q1FY27, gold-price volatility and geographic/manufacturing concentration.

Valuation

At the upper price band of Rs 200, Priority Jewels is valued at 20.5 times FY26 earnings (P/E) and 13.9 times EV/Ebitda, with an implied post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 360 crore.

Anand Rathi describes the issue as “fully priced.” The brokerage also believes that the company is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for affordable and designer jewellery. Thus, assigns a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.

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Anand Rathi Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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