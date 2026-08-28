Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises Share Price Rises On Reports Of 18% GST Cut On Mobile Phones

Shares of Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises India gained in Friday's trade amid reports that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may consider cutting the 18% GST rate on mobile phones, a move that could support handset demand and India's electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Dixon Technologies shares rose as much as 1.42% to Rs 14,920, while Amber Enterprises climbed 1.21% to Rs 7,794 during intraday trade. Both stocks subsequently pared some gains.

According to a Mint report citing people aware of the matter, the GST Council may discuss a proposal to reduce the 18% GST rate on mobile phones at its meeting likely to be held next month. The agenda, however, has not yet been finalised.

The potential tax cut comes against a backdrop of weakening smartphone demand. Smartphone shipments in India declined 10-11% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, marking the steepest fall in a June quarter in six years, according to Counterpoint Research and IDC, as cited in the report.

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