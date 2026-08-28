Toxic vs KGF 2 vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: How Does Yash's Film Compare?

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now being compared with two major box office blockbusters, KGF: Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, after its strong opening followed by a sharp Day 2 drop. The film, which was released on August 26 across multiple language markets, opened with Rs 101.10 crore net in India but witnessed a 64% decline on the second day.

According to Sacnilk data, Toxic collected an estimated Rs 36.40 crore net in India on Day 2 from 22,629 shows, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 137.50 crore. The film also collected Rs 10 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 26.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 190.75 crore.

The film had generated considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release, particularly as it marked Yash's return to the big screen after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. However, with KGF 2 and Dhurandhar 2 setting major box office benchmarks, the question now is how Yash's latest release compares with the two blockbusters.

'Toxic' vs 'KGF 2' Box Office Collection

Yash's previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, opened with an India net collection of Rs 116 crore on its first day, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 134.49 crore.

During its theatrical run, KGF: Chapter 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs 859.70 crore and an India gross collection of Rs 1,000.85 crore. Its worldwide collection stood at around Rs 1,215 crore, including Rs 214.15 crore from overseas markets.

While Toxic has made a strong start, its Day 2 drop means the film will need a substantial weekend boost if it is to approach the box office performance of KGF: Chapter 2.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Sees Massive 60% Drop After Rs 100 Crore Opening

'Toxic' vs 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has set a considerably higher benchmark. The film earned Rs 145.55 crore net in India on its opening day from 21,633 shows, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 174.60 crore.

By Day 2, Dhurandhar 2 had reportedly reached an India net collection of Rs 226.27 crore, surpassing the two-day totals of RRR (Rs 216.70 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 206.50 crore), according to the figures cited by Sacnilk.

The film, which was released on March 19, 2026, has gone on to record a massive theatrical run. Its India net collection stands at Rs 1,149.30 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,375.39 crore. The film has additionally earned Rs 438 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,813.39 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in just 11 days, becoming one of the fastest films to achieve the milestone.

For Toxic, the coming weekend will therefore be crucial. The Yash-starrer has made a strong opening, but its Day 2 decline means its performance over Friday, Saturday and Sunday will determine whether it can sustain its momentum and emerge as one of the year's biggest box office successes.

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