NBFC Stocks To Buy: Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing Finance Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks — Full List Inside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Despite the healthy stock price performance across several NBFCs, most companies under Motilal Oswal's coverage continues to trade below the peak valuation multiples achieved during the previous NBFC upcycle.

Therefore the brokerage sees scope for the sector to challenge – and in select cases surpass – previous valuation peaks as earnings upgrades translate into stronger RoA/RoE and greater investor confidence.

ALSO READ: Page Industries Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish On Medium-Term Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing, and Five-Star Finance are Motilal Oswal's top picks.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Financials .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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