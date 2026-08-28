Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

NBFC Stocks To Buy: Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing Finance Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks — Full List Inside

The sector has witnessed a meaningful rerating over the past three months as earnings upgrades have reinforced investor confidence in the sustainability of growth and profitability, adds the brokerage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
NBFC Stocks To Buy: Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing Finance Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks — Full List Inside
Motilal Oswal believes Q1 FY27 marks an important inflection point for the NBFC sector.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
--
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
--
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
--
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
--
Shriram Finance Ltd.
--
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.
--
Northern ARC Capital Ltd
--
MAS Financial Services Ltd.
--
REC Ltd
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Despite the healthy stock price performance across several NBFCs, most companies under Motilal Oswal's coverage continues to trade below the peak valuation multiples achieved during the previous NBFC upcycle.

Therefore the brokerage sees scope for the sector to challenge – and in select cases surpass – previous valuation peaks as earnings upgrades translate into stronger RoA/RoE and greater investor confidence.

ALSO READ: Page Industries Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish On Medium-Term Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance, PNB Housing, and Five-Star Finance are Motilal Oswal's top picks.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Financials .pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G: Price, Battery, Features, Colours And Other Details

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G: Price, Battery, Features, Colours And Other Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com