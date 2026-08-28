TVS Motor Share Price Falls Over 4% After Company Names New CEO; What Should Investors Do?

TVS Motor Company share price slipped over 4% on Friday after the company announced change in management with the appointment of the new CEO. TVS Motor shares declined as much as 4.81% to Rs 4,190.00 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of TVS Motor Company on August 28 approved the appointment of Peyman Kargar as Director and Chief Executive Officer in the rank of Whole Time Director of the company for a period of five years effective, effective January 27, 2027.

Peyman will succeed K N Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition.

“Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as Non-Executive Director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027,” TVS Motor Company said in a release on Friday.

In FY2025-26, TVS Motor Company achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30% revenue growth.

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Peyman currently serves as President, International Business. He brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's most recognised global brands, the company added.

Under his leadership, International Business became an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion. The business contributes 29% of the company sales volume and is growing at 33%, the company added.

What Should Investors Do?

According to brokerage firm Citi, noted that there has been a strong growth in TVS' international business during Kargar's tenure. It would watch out for margins and domestic volume trends under the new CEO.

TVS' market share (domestic two-wheelers) increased from ~15% in FY09 to ~20% in FY26, while EBITDA margin increased from 3.2% in FY09 to 7.9% in FY19 and 12.9% in FY26, the brokerage firm said.

Citi maintains a ‘Sell' rating on TVS Motor Company shares, with a target price of Rs 3,100 apiece, implying nearly 30% downside from Thursday's closing price.

TVS Motor Company Share Price Performance

TVS Motor share price has gained 25% in three months and has risen 9% in six months. The auto stock has advanced 29% in one year, and has rallied over 53% in two years. TVS Motor stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 211% in three years, and a staggering 722% over the past five years.

At 12:22 PM, TVS Motor Company share price was trading 4.34% lower at Rs 4.210.95 apiece on the BSE.

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