Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Sees Massive 60% Drop After Rs 100 Crore Opening

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups saw a massive drop on Day 2 after its Rs 100 crore opening on Wednesday. The movie released on August 26 across multiple language markets and opened to strong audience interest and impressive box office numbers.

The film had generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release, especially with Yash returning to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. With the weekend now underway, all eyes are on whether the film can regain momentum and turn its massive opening into a strong weekend total.

Toxic Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to the Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 36.40 crore on Day 2 across 22,629 shows. It has recorded an overall occupancy of 26.6%. Day 2 collection of Rs 36.40 crore represents a 64.0% drop from Day 1's net collection of Rs 101.10 crore.

With the latest earnings, the film's India gross collections to Rs 164.50 crore and its India net collections stands at Rs 137.50 crore so far.

On its opening day, Toxic collected Rs 101.1 crore net from 24,579 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 56.1%.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 190.75 crore.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Returns With A Bang As Action Saga Takes Over Theatres

Hindi Version Leads Day 2 Collection

The Hindi version has contributed the highest share to Toxic's Day 2 earnings, collecting Rs 23 crore from 16,251 shows at 26% occupancy.

As per Sacnilk, the Kannada version followed with Rs 8.50 crore from 1,678 shows, registering 51% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 3 crore across 2,325 shows at 21% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Tamil earned Rs 1.50 crore from 2,016 shows, with occupancy at 17%. The Malayalam version recorded Rs 40 lakh across 359shows, registering 32% occupancy, as the report stated

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s. The movie stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Nayanthara alongside Yash in major roles.

Yash reportedly plays a dual role in the film.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film was released in multiple Indian languages. Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and arrived in theatres on Aug. 26.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's Film Continues To Make An Impact Across India, Mints This Amount

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