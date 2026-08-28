'Khalifa: The Ruler' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Witnesses A Dip

Khalifa: The Ruler saw a slight dip in collections on Day 8 but continued its steady run at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore net in India on Thursday, down 7.4% from Rs 1.35 crore on Wednesday, taking its India net total to Rs 16.62 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, its India gross stands at Rs 19.26 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 18.25 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 37.51 crore.

Box Office Journey

Khalifa: The Ruler collected a net of Rs 1.25 crore across 685 shows in India on Day 8. The Prithviraj starrer opened with Rs 5.35 crore on August 20 before dropping to Rs 2.40 crore on first Friday. It collected Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and saw a slight improvement to Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

Collections then fell below the Rs 1-crore mark on Monday, i.e. Day 5, with the film earning Rs 97 lakh. It recovered to Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and grew further to Rs 1.53 crore on Day 7.

ALSO READ: 'Khalifa: The Ruler' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Continues Upward Trend

About 'Khalifa: The Ruler'

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram also feature in the cast, while Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir appear in cameo roles.

The film follows Aamir Ali, who comes from a family deeply entrenched in the criminal underworld. Their powerful empire spans the Middle East and India, but betrayal and a battle for power soon threaten to bring it all crashing down.

Khalifa: The Ruler marks the reunion of Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam debut. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Jomon T. John as the cinematographer and Chaman Chacko handling the editing.

Released on August 20, 2026, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first instalment in a planned two-part series. The follow-up, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to explore Mohanlal's character in greater detail.

ALSO READ: 'Khalifa: The Ruler' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Continues Upward Trend

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.