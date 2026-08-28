Meesho's Affordability Edge Comes With A Profitability Catch, Says CLSA; Initiates 'Underperform' — Check Target Price

CLSA has initiated coverage on Meesho with an Underperform rating and a target price of Rs 150, implying around 28% downside from the stock's price of Rs 207 as of August 27. The brokerage's central concern is straightforward: Meesho has built a massive consumer franchise, but turning that scale into sustainable monetisation could prove considerably harder.

CLSA estimates that Meesho's current valuation is already pricing in a meaningful improvement in monetisation. Its Rs 150 target price is based on an equal-weighted blend of relative P/E valuation and DCF valuation.

The brokerage says the wide range of possible outcomes makes the stock a high-risk investment: faster-than-expected monetisation could support the bull case, but weaker execution could result in significant downside.

'Tough cohort to monetise'

Meesho has emerged as one of India's largest value-commerce platforms by focusing on affordability and consumers in smaller cities and rural markets. Its asset-light, zero-commission marketplace model has helped it attract a large user and seller base, while its low-cost logistics model supports affordable transactions.

ALSO READ: Meesho Block Deal: Y Combinator To Sell 1.05% Stake At Up To 4% Discount

But CLSA believes the very characteristics that make Meesho successful also create a monetisation challenge. A significant portion of its users have relatively low purchasing power, limiting revenue per user and the potential for higher-value transactions.

The brokerage estimates Meesho had more than 274 million annual transacting users at the end of FY26 and expects that base to rise to 366 million by FY29 and 440 million by FY35. Yet, converting that enormous reach into higher revenue remains the key question.

Can Meesho make money from its scale?

CLSA sees several potential monetisation avenues, including logistics, advertising, payments, lending, financial services and content. However, it argues that most of these opportunities remain at relatively early stages.

Meesho's logistics business is already a core revenue driver, with the company leveraging its low-cost model to serve price-sensitive consumers. CLSA expects logistics monetisation to improve over time, while advertising revenue could also become a larger contributor.

The brokerage, however, sees payments, lending and content monetisation as highly competitive areas in India. It also believes Meesho has yet to demonstrate significant monetisation beyond logistics and advertising.

ALSO READ: FTSE Rejig: Groww, Meesho Among 10 Stocks To Draw Inflows On Likely Inclusion; Biocon To Exit — Full List

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.