HSBC Initiates With 'Buy' On Manipal Health; Can Economies Of Scale Drive The Next Leg Of Growth?

Manipal Health has spent the last few years aggressively expanding its hospital network. Now, HSBC believes the focus is shifting from adding beds to getting more out of the capacity already built — a transition that could sharply improve profitability and strengthen the balance sheet over the next few years.

Analysts Damayanti Kerai and Bhavya Gandhi have initiated coverage on Manipal Health with a ‘Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,000, implying around 26% upside from the current price.

HSBC expects adjusted profit after tax to grow nearly three-fold between FY26 and FY29, with improving margins at recently acquired Sahyadri Hospitals emerging as a key potential catalyst.

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From Adding Beds To Making Them Work Harder

Manipal Health has added around 5,400 beds during FY23-26, largely through acquisitions, taking its installed capacity to 13,140 beds as of Q1FY27.

HSBC believes the company has now reached a point where the next phase of growth will increasingly depend on asset utilisation, operating efficiency and profitability, rather than just capacity expansion.

The brokerage sees several levers supporting this transition, including a better business mix across the hospital network, operating leverage, a healthier balance sheet and further capacity additions.

Manipal plans to add around 2,500 beds between FY27 and FY30, with about 24% of these being brownfield additions, strengthening its presence in key markets such as Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Sahyadri Could Hold The Key To Re-Rating

One of the most important pieces of HSBC's thesis is the recently acquired Sahyadri Hospitals.

The brokerage expects Manipal to improve Sahyadri's EBITDA margins through a better specialty mix and greater operating efficiency. Higher digital reach and better interoperability among doctors could also support productivity.

HSBC believes an improvement in Sahyadri's profitability could become a key re-rating catalyst for Manipal Health.

Profit Could Triple, Balance Sheet Could Get Lighter

HSBC expects Manipal's revenue and EBITDA to grow at CAGRs of 17.9% and 19.3%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29.

More strikingly, adjusted PAT is expected to rise nearly three-fold to Rs 2,250 crore, implying a 44.3% CAGR over the period.

The balance sheet could also see a significant improvement.

Manipal intends to repay Rs 5,550 crore of debt from IPO proceeds in Q2FY27\. HSBC expects net debt-to-EBITDA to fall sharply to 0.7x in FY27 from 3.7x in FY26, pre-IPO.

With lower capital intensity, the brokerage expects return on capital employed to improve to 13.1% by FY29, from 12.6% in FY26.

Why HSBC Sees More Room To Grow

HSBC's thesis rests on the idea that Manipal can now extract greater operating leverage from a much larger hospital network.

The company is India's largest private hospital network by installed beds, and the brokerage sees a **“visible runway”** for revenue and earnings growth through a combination of improved utilisation, better margins at acquired assets, new beds and a stronger balance sheet.

The company is backed by Singapore's Temasek Holdings and was listed on the stock exchange on **August 5, 2026**.

Rs 1,000 Target; Execution Is The Watch

HSBC values Manipal Health using a DCF framework and has initiated coverage with a Rs 1,000 target price and 'Buy' rating.

Its bull-case valuation stands at Rs 1,250, implying 57.2% upside, while the bear case is Rs 555, representing 30.2% downside. The stock currently trades at 27.5x HSBC's FY28 EBITDA estimate, a 13% premium to comparable peers.

The key risks include tougher competition for top doctors, delays in improving Sahyadri's profitability, delays in launching new beds and potential government intervention in healthcare pricing.

For investors, the key question now is whether Manipal can turn the rapid capacity expansion of the past three years into stronger utilisation, margins and returns. HSBC believes the ingredients are increasingly in place — with Sahyadri's margin improvement potentially providing the next major trigger.

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