Pidilite's Sticky Brands Meet A Stickier Valuation; Jefferies Keeps 'Hold' After 12% Rally

Pidilite Industries has built the kind of brand strength that competitors would struggle to replicate. But Jefferies believes the stock's valuation is proving harder to justify.

After a 12% rally so far this year, the brokerage sees a strong franchise facing a near-term margin squeeze from higher VAM prices, leaving limited room for further valuation expansion.

Analysts Sonali Salgaonkar and Saurabh Kulkarni have retained a ‘Hold' rating on Pidilite with a target price of Rs 1,730, as the company balances healthy demand and pricing power against rising raw-material costs.

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The Brand Is Strong. The Multiple Is The Problem

Jefferies highlighted Pidilite's long-term track record, with sales increasing three-fold, PAT four-fold and market capitalisation five-fold over the past decade.

The company continues to enjoy strong demand across most product categories. Channel checks indicate average underlying volume growth of around 13% YoY in H1CY26, while Pidilite raised consumer and business prices by 2-12% during the June quarter, depending on the category and brand.

Yet the stock now trades at around 56x one-year forward PE, broadly in line with its 10-year average.

Jefferies' conclusion is that the quality of the franchise is not in question — the valuation leaves less room for error.

VAM Could Take Some Shine Off Margins

Raw materials account for around 45-50% of Pidilite's net sales, with vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), a crude-oil derivative, being a key input.

Jefferies' analysis of the past 15 years shows a strong inverse relationship between Pidilite's operating margins and VAM prices.

That relationship could become important again.

Pidilite's June-quarter margins benefited from consumption of older, lower-cost inventory and lower promotional activity. But as the company replenishes inventory at higher costs, that benefit could unwind in the coming quarters.

VAM prices averaged around $909 per tonne in Q2FY27, up 16% YoY.

Jefferies therefore expects FY27 operating profit margin to decline to 22%, down around 200 basis points\ from the previous year.

Pricing Power Is Still Intact

The margin pressure does not appear to have weakened Pidilite's ability to pass through costs.

Jefferies' channel checks found price increases of 2-12% across categories and brands in the June quarter. In July, amid VAM volatility, the company offered limited discounts of around 3-4%, along with select target-based consumer offers.

Demand remained healthy across categories including furniture, hardware and interior products.

The brokerage also noted that Pidilite's pricing structure remains relatively transparent, with pricing patterns broadly uniform across distributors.

There is, however, some inventory concern in the tiles market, where Pidilite's **Roff** brand has exposure, particularly in the premium segment.

How Pidilite Keeps Customers Coming Back

Pidilite's competitive advantage goes beyond individual brands.

The company commands an estimated 60-65% share of India's adhesive market, with the unorganised segment accounting for around 20%.

Its brand architecture spans three broad categories. Fevicol, M-Seal and Fevikwik form the core, higher-margin portfolio and account for around half of sales. Growth brands such as Roff and Dr. Fixit have been gaining traction through deeper penetration, wider distribution and market-share gains.

The company is also building its Pioneer brands, with a target of Rs 1 billion in sales over three years.

This shift has materially changed the business mix. Growth and Pioneer brands now account for around 50% of sales, compared with 20% in 2016.

That has helped Pidilite deliver double-digit underlying volume growth in six of the past seven quarters, according to Jefferies.

The Moat Extends Beyond The Shelf

Pidilite's relationship with end-users and influencers remains another key part of the franchise.

Masons, plumbers and architects play an important role in product selection, helping create what Jefferies describes as consumer stickiness.

The company has also significantly expanded its distribution footprint, reaching around 40,000 small towns and villages, compared with 14,000 in 2015. Its network includes roughly 24,000 new retail outlets, 1,700 Dr. Fixit centres and 2,500 Roff partners.

Jefferies Stays On The Sidelines

Jefferies expects Pidilite's sales to grow at around 12% CAGR between FY26 and FY29 and acknowledges that the company remains a “strong franchise.”

But the brokerage is unwilling to pay a premium for that strength at current valuations. Its target PE multiple of 55x represents a 5% discount to Pidilite's 10-year average.

With the target price at Rs 1,730, Jefferies retains its ‘Hold' call.

The central investment debate, therefore, is not whether Pidilite has a strong franchise — it is whether that franchise can grow fast enough to justify a valuation that already leaves little room for disappointment.



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