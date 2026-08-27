Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's Film Continues To Make An Impact Across India, Mints This Amount

Toxic continued its theatrical run on its second day, with the latest live figures showing a further rise in its overall India collection. The Yash starrer is playing across multiple language markets, while its final Day 2 numbers are still awaited.

Toxic Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to the Sacnilk data, Toxic has collected Rs 14.31 crore live on Day 2. The film is currently running across 17,548 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 23.1%.

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With the latest earnings, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 115.41 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 137.64 crore so far. The final collection for the second day is yet to be reported.

On its opening day, Toxic collected Rs 101.1 crore net from 24,579 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 56.1%.

Hindi Version Leads Day 2 Collection

The Hindi version has contributed the highest share to Toxic's Day 2 live earnings, collecting Rs 8.67 crore from 12,655 shows at 22% occupancy.

As per Sacnilk, the Kannada version followed with Rs 3.85 crore live from 1,343 shows, registering 45% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.03 crore live across 1,781 shows at 20% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Tamil earned Rs 57 lakh live from 1,502 shows, with occupancy at 16%. The Malayalam version recorded Rs 19 lakh live across 267 shows, registering 26% occupancy, as the report stated

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s.

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Cast

Yash reportedly plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also starring.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film was released in multiple Indian languages. Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and arrived in theatres on Aug. 26.

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