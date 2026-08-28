New-Age Cos To See Strong Investments For Long, New Themes Emerging In India, Says Samir Arora

Samir Arora On India Stock Market: New-age companies are likely to continue seeing strong investor interest for a long time, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, who remains positive on the segment in the current market.

Arora told NDTV Profit that many new startups are entering consumer sub-segments, challenging established consumer companies and creating new themes in the Indian market.

"Many new startups entering consumer sub-segments. Most consumer companies are being challenged in the market," Arora said.

He noted that investors are expecting at least some increase in returns, while large-cap stocks and the banking space currently lack excitement.

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Arora also said the shift in interest towards India has been supported by high valuations in Korea, with global investors showing strong interest in the Indian market.

"High valuation in Korea shifted interest to India. 100% of global investors are interested in India," Arora added.

On market structure, Arora said he does not want to see excessive futures and options (F&O) volumes in India.

He expects 99% of FIIs will not bother much about CAS and said investors should be given a month or two to understand the system. According to him, CAS should eventually work in India in a manner similar to other markets.

Arora also highlighted unit profitability as the path towards overall profitability for new-age companies.

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