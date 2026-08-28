Trump Son Assassination Plot? Iran Security Chief Calls Report 'A Lie’

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei has denied reports of an alleged plot to assassinate Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, calling the claims a “lie” in a televised interview on Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday, August 27.

The denial came after the US Secret Service confirmed it was aware of a video aired by Iranian state television discussing the alleged plot. The agency did not reveal details of any investigation or provide further information about the reported threat, according to The Economic Times.

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The allegations have emerged amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, adding sensitivity to claims involving the US president's family. Rezaei rejected the reported assassination plot, maintaining that the allegations were false.

During the same interview, Rezaei also addressed developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping route. He said international mediators had asked Tehran to outline its conditions for reopening the strategically important waterway.

According to Rezaei, Iran was preparing a list of conditions, with an end to the broader military conflict in the region among the key demands. His comments came as tensions between Iran and the United States remained high amid the wider regional conflict.

Rezaei further said Iran had reached an agreement with Oman to establish a designated shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz. According to his account, the proposed route would pass through both Iranian and Omani waters, allowing vessels to transit through a central channel.

He indicated that the arrangement would depend on the United States meeting Iran's conditions, according to ET.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime passages for global energy and commercial shipping, making any disruption or agreement concerning the waterway potentially significant for international trade.

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