149 Indian Impacted By Floods Safely Cross From China To Nepal; MEA Shares List

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said 149 Indian nationals impacted by floods have safely crossed from China into Nepal.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update in a post on X, along with the names of all 149 Indian nationals who crossed into Nepal on August 28, 2026.

The development comes as authorities continue efforts to assist Indians affected by flooding in the region.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 320 Indians Not Contactable, 400 Of Our Pilgrims On Chinese Side Safe, MEA Says

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable amid ongoing rescue efforts following floods in Nepal. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation remains dynamic and the figures could change as authorities gather more information.

He said that 21 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal on Thursday have arrived in Delhi, where they were met by India's ambassador. Another 63 Indian nationals from the Trishuli power plant have also been rescued.

The MEA spokesperson said 96 Indian nationals from China have crossed over into Nepal, while 400 Indian pilgrims on the Chinese side are safe and remain contactable.

Jaiswal added that around 100 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) are also missing. The Indian Embassy is in touch with local authorities in both Nepal and China as rescue and tracing efforts continue.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Crosses 570, Feared To Rise Further; 85 Indians Rescued

The MEA said several families have also reached out through the helpline numbers set up to assist those affected.

AFP reported that at least 579 people had been killed in devastating floods in Nepal, while the country's disaster authority sharply raised the number of missing to 1,924 on Friday, two days after the floods struck.

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